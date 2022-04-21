One Piece Surprises Kaido With How Much Luffy Trusts His Crew

✖

One Piece has reached the final moments of the fight between Luffy and Kaido at the roof of the Skull Dome, and the newest chapter of the series saw Luffy put all of his trust in his crew and took Kaido by surprise with it! As the two of them continue to fight while the rest of Onigashima crumbles below them, it's begun to show just how alike they really are as the two of them have been outright enjoying just how much of a challenge this fight has become. But Luffy has been breaking through Kaido's tough skin both physically and metaphorically.

While Kaido has been excited to get an opponent that has been able to challenge him for the first real time in the current era, he's also been steadily trying to figure out why Luffy is pushing as hard as he is. At the same time, he's been throwing out as many vocal barbs to try and tear down Luffy's spirit while Luffy is only pushing forward through thanks to his newly awakened power. But Luffy took Kaido by surprise by tossing all of that aside because of how much he truly trusts his crew.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1046 of One Piece continues the fight between the two of them and Kaido remarks about how all of this damage means he's lost much of what he's spent years to build. He's lost his followers, his castle, and although Luffy is posing a great challenge that's making him happy, he's also trying to figure out if Luffy feels the same way about his own losses. He's looking for a pirate like kinship in this surprising way (much like fans have seen in the past), but Luffy shocks him and pushes beyond all of this.

When Kaido taunts him about the fact that Luffy's allies will die in the fire and wreckage of the crumbling Skull Dome below them, Luffy simply says that all he has to focus on is beating Kaido as he left everyone else in charge down there. This stuns Kaido for a moment before he gets even more aggressive, and it goes to show that it's one of the many ways Luffy is stronger than Kaido as even when he's at his lowest he can count on his crew to handle the smaller details for him while he focuses just on the big guns.

It's something fans have seen time and time again over the course of the series, and it's a lesson that Kaido needs to learn. The Emperor's been so invincible that he's been able to get whatever he wants with just his own strength, and now Luffy's here to show him the power of what relying on others can provide. But what do you think? What do you think it means for Kaido's future as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!