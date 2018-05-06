‘One Piece’ Reveals Sanji’s Big New Bounty

In the world of anime, fans seem to play the most number games with series like Yu-Gi-Oh! or Dragon Ball. Each of the titles rely on numbers to convey how powerful a certain character may be, but many don’t think of One Piece using that sort of system. The Straw Hat pirates may not have power levels, but they do have bounties keeping a track on their total worth. And, thanks to recent events, Sanji just got a big bounty boost.

If you haven’t heard, One Piece finally dipped out of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc shortly after its manga passed 900 chapters. The story’s most recent update kicked off the brand-new ‘Reverie’ arc and broke down the aftermath of Monkey D. Luffy’s skirmish with Big Mom. So, naturally, some bounties needed to be updated and Sanji was the first to learn his new price tag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Sanji went from a bounty of 177,000,000 belly at the end of the Dressroa incident to one of 330,000,000 belly. His part in fighting Big Mom’s crew has made him a bit target for the World Government, and it seems the Marines will take him dead or alive now.

Yes, that’s right. Sanji’s infamous bounty restriction has been lifted. Back in the day, the pirate could only have been exchanged for his bounty if he were still alive. Sanji’s estranged dad made sure that clause was put into the bounty as he hoped a higher price tag would make his son be hunted and forced back home. Now, Judge has little interest in how Sanji fares, and the Marines know the Straw Hat is too strong to left unchecked.

This new bounty has given Sanji the third-highest bounty of the Straw Hat crew. Luffy is leading the pack with a stunning 1.5 billion belly bounty for his rumored defeat of Big Mom. After the captain, Jinbe has the next largest bounty as it is said to be over 400,000,000 belly. And, just underneath Sanji, the bounty of Roronoa Zoro sits at 320,000,000.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you surprised to see how big Sanji’s bounty has gotten? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!