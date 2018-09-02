‘One Piece’ Makes Major Change to Sanji, Pudding

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is moving along, and with the fight between Luffy and Katakuri in full swing, fans got an update on Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon as they attempt to bake a replacement wedding cake.

The latest episode featured a major change in their relationship, as now the two of them will have to pretend to be husband and wife in order to bake the new cake in peace. Pudding hilariously can’t handle it, however.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Pudding, Chiffon, and Sanji arrive on Cacao Island to begin baking the cake, Pudding got the citizens there to agree to let her bake the cake in complete privacy. This was so that Sanji can help her without interruption, but the biggest change comes when Whole Cake Island’s best chefs come to help.

Bringing in each chef one by one, Pudding alters their memories so that her and Sanji’s wedding went off as planned but the cake was ruined by the rain. This means she and Sanji now have to play along with the ruse, and this makes Pudding uncontrollably embarrassed.

Her crush on Sanji was only deepened thanks to Sanji’s charm, and now it’s gone even more so when the chefs address the two as a married couple. But with this, the preparations for the new wedding cake has begun (with Sanji able to completely recreate the cake by smell) and this shifts Pudding and Sanji in a new direction.

She may have started this arc as a pawn of Big Mom bent on killing Sanji, but when she realized just how kind he is she’s been drawn to him ever since. But her pride keeps her from showing him this side of her, and this repression leads to explosions of embarrassment that will only intensify as the Whole Cake Island arc continues.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.