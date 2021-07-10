One Piece Reveals New Figure For Sanji's Raid Suit

✖

Over the years, we've come to see the various layers of character development within the Straw Hat Pirates themselves, with each of the crew members of the Thousand Sunny showing that they are far more than their specific roles, and One Piece's Sanji is about to receive a new figure that shows off his "Raid Suit". Receiving the suit that gives him a boost in battle thanks to his origins as a part of the Vinsmoke Family, Sanji was given this new attire by Germa 66 and has shown how much more powerful he's become as a result.

During the Wano Arc, Sanji has given himself a new undercover look in order to blend in with the citizens of the isolated nation, but during the War For Wano, the Straw Hats' cook has thrown off his disguise and jumped into his previous aesthetic in battling against the scores of Beast Pirates. In the anime, Sanji is attempting to slip into Kaido's headquarters to start the war to end them all, but in the pages of the manga, the War has begun and the cook of the Thousand Sunny has been testing his skills out against scores of enemies. Hauling around an injured Zoro, it's clear that Sanji might have to slip on his raid suit to survive before this latest battle comes to a close.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the first look at the new One Piece figure that gloriously shows off the Sentai based costume that Sanji will rock to increase his power, giving him the ability to throw more power and speed into his kicks that are definitely one of the Straw Hat Pirate's deadliest attacks:

O-Soba Mask figure finally arriving from P.O.P.! pic.twitter.com/kKs7qJK2as — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 9, 2021

Sanji's Raid Suit is clearly a riff on the "Sentai" genre of Japan, which spawned such series as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and too many others to count. While it might look a little ridiculous for the Straw Hat chef to slap on this costume before flying into battle, it gives him a serious boost when it comes to the power of his kicks.

What do you think of this new figure showing off Sanji's Raid Suit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.