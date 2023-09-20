One Piece Tops Netflix Top 10 for Third Week Straight

One Piece has been a massive success for Netflix ever since the live-action series made its premiere around the world, and now it's managed to take the top spot in the Top 10 TV Shows viewed on Netflix for its third week straight! The live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga has been one of the most anticipated new releases of the year as fans were wondering how it would all turn out given that One Piece itself is already immensely popular. It's been at the top of their streaming charts every week since its release, and that continues to the third week out.

Netflix has revealed their streaming numbers for the Top 10 TV Shows for the week of September 11-17, and it's been announced that One Piece once again is the top show with over 75,500,000 million hours viewed across ten million views this week. Given that it's been three weeks since its initial premiere, it seems like the One Piece live-action show continues to be a success. No wonder Netflix has already announced that One Piece Season 2 is in the works.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch One Piece

Netflix has announced that One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, but also revealed that it's going to take some time to produce due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes. As part of the announcement for the second season, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper would be making the jump to live-action with the new episodes when they premiere. You can currently catch up with everything that happened in the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

What did you think of One Piece's live-action series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!