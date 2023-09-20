Netflix's One Piece: Watch Iñaki Godoy Audition Tape for Luffy

Netflix's One Piece has entered its third week at the top of Netflix's charts, and the series has already been confirmed for a second season. With the first season exploring the East Blue Saga, there are plenty of avenues and new characters for the live-action series to explore. In a recent video shared by the streaming service, Grand Line fans were able to see a young Iñaki Godoy before he became the Straw Hat Captain and how he was able to nab the role.

Godoy himself has stated more times than we can count his deep love for the One Piece franchise, with his role of Luffy being granted to him by Eiichiro Oda himself. When Godoy was able to meet with the mangaka who created the Straw Hat Pirates, Oda revealed that he had chosen Iñaki to be Luffy as the young actor was able to make the artist laugh. As was revealed by the creators of the series earlier this year, Godoy had some stiff competition as the series look at around one hundred young actors to take on the role. With the television show finding major success, anime fans might see Godoy as Luffy for quite some time moving into the future.

(Photo: Netflix)

Godoy Becomes Luffy

In a recent promotional video, Godoy was joined by his fellow young actors portraying the Straw Hat Pirates in Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. WIth One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer, the first season was able to accommodate anime fans hoping for the live-action take to do justice to the source material. Keeping this in mind, season two is already hinting at Chopper's arrival and might just take the Straw Hats to the land known as Alabasta.

2023 has been a big year for the Straw Hats, as the anime is wrapping up the Wano Arc and the manga is exploring the final saga of the series. Surprisingly enough, the Netflix series isn't the only live-action adaptation that arrived this year as Japan has welcomed "One Piece on Ice". Re-telling the story of Alabasta, the performance saw world-renowned skaters take on the parts of the Straw Hat Pirates, their allies, and their enemies.

Who was your favorite member of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.