‘One Piece’ Teases A Deadly New Treasure

There are some things out there a pirate story must have. Things such as ships and captains are all great, but the whole genre falls apart when there’s no treasure to be found. For One Piece, its hero has been searching for a boon left behind by Gol D. Roger, but there is a new treasure that’s piqued attention.

However, you’ll have to pry the secret from a former Warlord’s hands if you want to hear it.

Not long ago, Shueisha rolled out the latest chapter of One Piece, and the update contained a major surprise. With the ‘Reverie’ arc moving forward, fans caught up with several royals as they made it to Mary Geoise, but no one saw Donquixote Doflamingo’s return coming.

The chapter caught up with the imprisoned pirate who was being heavily guarded at Impel Down. It was there the villain made a startling claim.

“Did they send an assassin here in order to prevent me from telling anyone about the secret treasure hidden in Mary Geoise,” Doflamingo asked, inquiring about why he was being kept under protection.

“Isn’t it fine to reveal what it is already? Power degrades quickly anyways. It rots away in not time at all!”

Of course, the idea of a secret treasure is worth anyone’s attention, but the fact that it’s on Mary Geoise makes it even more suspicious. The island is hosting all of the World Government’s top powers, so a boon worthy of a Celestial Dragon isn’t something to overlook. Oh, and One Piece also hinted the gift has to do with a hat.

After Doflamingo makes his big claim, the new chapter shows a shadowy figure holding Monkey D. Luffy’s bounty poster. After navigating a maze and unlocking a vault, the figure is shown standing before a huge straw hat just like the one Luffy wears. Right now, One Piece seems to be implying this secret treasure Doflamingo knows about his directly tied to the straw hat, and the shocking revelation has turned the entire fandom into haven of conspiracy theories. After all, if Luffy is somehow connected to this deadly new treasure, then it has got to be something big.

What do you think this new treasure is all about?