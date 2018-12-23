‘One Piece: Stampede’ Film Shares First Character Designs

One Piece will be celebrating the anime’s 20th Anniversary next year with a big new movie, One Piece: Stampede. While little is known about the plot so far, the first character designs for the film have been teased.

Revealed during the the film’s panel at Jump Festa 2019, fans have gotten their first look at series creator Eiichiro Oda’s new designs for each of the Straw Hats.

Though these designs are still in their rough sketch phase, fans can see alreayd just how much of an overhaul the Straw Hats will get for the new film. Luffy is sporting a hilariously giant new hat along with carrying what seems to be a giant Viking helmet on his back, Usopp is wearing a moose hat (which makes him look like Chopper), Sanji is sporting some comfortable shorts, Zoro is wearing a jumpsuit, Brook is sporting an eye-patch, Robin is wearing an elegant coat, Nami has an overall and bandana combo, and Franky has gone full gladiator.

Each of the films in the franchise have sported remarkable new looks for the Straw Hats as part of their non-canon celebration, and the tradition definitely seems to be carried on with the newest film. Though details for One Piece: Stampede are currently still under wraps as of this writing, it is currently scheduled to release August 9, 2019 in Japan.

The official Twitter for the film has been teasing a deeper meaning for the title as well as it mentioned when the film was first announced, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.