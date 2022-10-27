One Piece Reveals the Straw Hats' New Looks for Vegapunk Arc

One Piece has started the first major arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed the Straw Hats' science fiction appropriate makeovers for this new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After sailing away from the shores of Wano, Luffy and the Straw Hats quickly discovered that their next destination was already going to be much tougher to deal with than anything they have faced thus far. It was then revealed that the first island on this final leg of the journey was actually the laboratory home of the mysterious Dr Vegapunk we've heard about through the series.

With One Piece's usual makeovers for the crew starting off a new journey for each island they come across, the previous chapters of the series saw Luffy, Chopper, and even Jimbei getting their new look for this Egghead Island adventure. The newest chapter of the series has brought the rest of the crew throughout the island, and with it has given them the same major makeover that the others got. And as one would expect, it's a fun new look for each of their respective personalities.

Big fan of the Straw Hats' new looks for the Egghead arc lol Oda really going for it with Robin pic.twitter.com/vAjM5D0b3E — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 26, 2022

What is Future Island Egghead?

Chapter 1064 of One Piece sees one of Dr. Vegapunk's variants take the "Team Sunny" and introduces the full Future Island Egghead that they will be exploring for the next arc. Heading into the main Vegapunk laboratory, each of them needs to change into research outfits in order to enter the facility. By sticking their feet in a pair of futuristic Dom Shoes, each of them quickly changes, and the crew falls in love with their new looks.

Much like in the past, now that the Straw Hats have gotten their makeovers and first real introduction to the island, it's now time for the story in full to begin properly. There are many mysteries about Vegapunk's technology, and now it's time for the Straw Hats to get to the bottom of what's really going on in this experiment laden island.

