One Piece Gives Jimbei His First Makeover as a Straw Hat

Jimbei has finally gone on his first real adventure as a full member of the Straw Hat crew with One Piece's latest string of chapters, and the newest chapter of the series has commemorated the occasion with his first makeover as a Straw Hat too! The final saga is now seeing Luffy and the Straw Hats on their first new arc for this final stage of the series, and it also means that it's Jimbei's first real time adventuring with his new crew too. He might have been a part of the crew during Onigashima, but it's much different from actually traveling with them.

As fans know about the Straw Hat crew's adventures through the series thus far, things have instantly gone wrong as soon as they figured out that Egghead was their first destination following leaving Wano's shores. After being separated, Luffy's team of Jimbei, Chopper, and fellow Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney are now exploring their new locale. And as fans know well enough by now, a new location means some new outfits for all the members of the crew. That includes Jimbei now!

Jimbei joining the Straw Hat crew was already an interesting proposition considering his level of experience compared to the rest of the crew, but it was apparent during his first fight with the others on Onigashima that he would add a whole new layer to their dynamic. While much of the crew is wacky and often does their own thing, Jimbei (much like Nico Robin) offers a straight-laced response to their antics. But he's not one to judge them either, and often goes along with his crew and Captain without a complaint.

This carries over to his first new outfit as a member of the crew in Chapter 1063 of One Piece when Luffy and the others find a machine that provides new clothes. Luffy and the others get suitably outlandish ones, but Jimbei settles for a tropical look for his makeover. It's a fun spin on the trope that we've seen for the series, but now it's fun to see that we'll get to see yet another Straw Hat crew getting makeovers all the time too!

