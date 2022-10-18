One Piece Kickstarts a Long Overdue Reunion

One Piece loves messing with emotions, and the series has tugged on our hearts every which way since debuting. From Ace to Chopper and Oden, the series has brought around some emotional backstories, and there are more to come. In fact, fans were finally just let in on one familiar face's gnarly past, and One Piece ended its latest chapter by giving them an overdue reunion.

If you have read up on One Piece chapter 1063, you will know what went down. The big release checks on Luffy and his allies as they continue their tour of a Vegapunk lab. Before long, the group is confronted by a Kuma model, and Jewelry Bonney strikes out at any attempt to hurt the weapon. After all, she says the robot is her father.

The Real Story Explained

Jewelry keeps Luffy and her friends from attacking Kuma, and the encounter leaves the entire group stunned. They had no idea the girl was related to Kuma, and it never occurred to them that Kuma was the cyborg she wanted to avenge.

"That's my daddy, and he's my only family. Please, I'm begging you. Please don't hurt my daddy," she told the team.

Of course, fans know Jewelry's claim is not as simple as it seems. Kuma may have been a man long ago, but he is now a cyborg fully under the Marines' control. Bartholomew Kuma may have raised Jewelry to some degree, but the infamous pirate and warlord was eventually captured by Dr. Vegapunk. The man's experiments turned Kuma into a mindless cyborg, and plenty of humanoid weapons have been made in his likeness since.

Now, Jewelry is determined to get revenge against those who took her father, and the question remains whether Kuma can come back to his senses. The weapon seems to have zero control of himself, and his personality is rebuffed at every turn. But if the Straw Hats can find the original Kuma, well – there is a chance the man's memories can be unlocked.

What do you make of this One Piece cliffhanger? Did you ever think Kuma would come back around like this in the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.