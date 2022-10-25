One Piece: Luffy's 'Worst' Future Comes to Pass in Special Cameo

Eiichiro Oda's love for the Straw Hat Pirates has extended far past One Piece's manga, with the mangaka routinely sharing new takes on classic characters that first arrived thanks to the Grand Line. In the past, Oda has shared art that imagines Luffy, Zoro, and many of their allies as older versions of themselves, with one such take seemingly making its way into the Shonen's manga series as the One Piece artist has seemingly slipped in quite the Easter Egg thanks to the printed story's latest chapter.

With One Piece currently in the throes of its Final Arc, Shonen readers are preparing themselves for anything as all the players are assembling and the Straw Hat Pirates recently came across Dr. Vegapunk, the scientist that has played a major role both within the military as well as in the lives of Grand Line inhabitants. Introducing a time traveling, old man Monkey might be a wild curveball even for One Piece, and while this cameo might only be a witty Easter Egg for fans, we are in unexplored territory for the Shonen franchise so who is to say that this might not factor into the last chapters?

Old Man Luffy

Twitter User Fire Fist Janni shared the panel in question that sees a Luffy from an alternate future, potentially, appearing in One Piece for the first time as Dr. Vegapunk, and the mysteries surrounding the world-renown scientist, makes an appearance for the manga's Final Arc:

Oda really did a reference to Luffy's bad future from a SBS here 💀#ONEPIECE1064 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/W40P3fLdJC — Gol D. Ace (@FirefistJanni) October 21, 2022

While time-traveling versions of the Straw Hats might not have a role to play in the franchise's Final Arc, time travel had a role to play during the Wano Arc, in which Kozuki Oden's partner, Toki, had the ability to transport people and objects through the timeline. Using her Devil Fruit power to save her children, the War For Wano Arc would have gone quite differently had Toki not decided to use her abilities in such a way. With so many characters and storylines taking place in One Piece's manga at any given time, it shows Eiichiro Oda's level of detail in that he still includes fun Easter Eggs for readers to find.

What do you think of Old Man Luffy? Do you think we'll see this iteration of the character play a significant role in the manga's Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.