One Piece Reveals How Important Tama Really is

One Piece's newest episode revealed just how important Tama really is. When Luffy first crashed on Wano Country he came across the young girl O-Tama. It initially seemed like she was important because she helped demonstrate to Luffy (and fans of the series) just how bad things were for the people in Wano, but little by little we're starting to see that she most likely will play a much larger role in the overall war for the country. The biggest proof of this comes with the newest episode of the series that demonstrates just how key her Devil Fruit ability will be.

The newest episode of the series continues the set up for the third act of the Wano Country arc as a whole as the final pieces are being put in place for the coming war to come. One of those pieces is actually Tama herself as it's revealed that her Kibi Dango ability indeed will have an effect on the Beasts Pirates, and Horselina wasn't a fluke.

As we had previously seen in the series, O-Tama's Kibi Dango power pulls a dumpling from her cheek and tames an animal that eats it. While it had an impact on the wild animals in the region (such as Komachiyo, Hihimaru and the large alligator they rode to Udon Prison on top of), it was also shown to have an impact on those morphed by the animal powers of the SMILE Fruit.

Episode 953 puts this to an even bigger test as Luffy tells Tama to use the power on Babanuki so he would calm down. Though she's initially scared at first, Babanuki is completely tamed by this power and calls her master much like Horselina did in the previous occasion. If this power works on someone like Udon's warden, then the potential there is quite apparent.

This ability Tama shows will most likely be key in winning the war overall because while Luffy and the others are outnumbered, if Tama can somehow use this ability on as many SMILE Fruit users as possible then the odds will definitely be more in their favor when it comes to the final battle at Onigashima. It's easier said than done, however.

But what do you think? Do you think this means Tama will play a key role at the end of the war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!