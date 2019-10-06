One Piece Wows Fans with Impressive Luffy Scene

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has put Luffy against his first major roadblock in the anime as he, Zoro, and Kiku have come to Bakura Town in order to free Tama. This brought face to face with the boss of the town, Holdem, and although he tried his best to just try and escape with Tama, Luffy just couldn’t bring himself to not get back at someone who hurt her. After seeing Tama’s damaged face, Luffy wound up for an impressively damaging Red Hawk that fans are still talking about because of just how great it looked.

As Episode 905 of the series came to an end, Luffy’s fiery Red Hawk was the most impressively animated scene to come from the series for the last few weeks and is a great reminder of why the Wano Country arc in particular has been such a big hit with anime fans.

Takashi Kojima is such an animation beast! His latest scene in One Piece #905 has become one of my favorite scenes of the franchise! Such a beautiful Red Hawk, I am melting right now. pic.twitter.com/yc8z9kBDgI — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) October 6, 2019

In Episode 905 of the series, Luffy, Zoro, and Kiku successfully make enough of a ruckus to drag Holdem out of hiding. But this limited their options as Holdem was holding Tama hostage within the lion’s mouth on his stomach. But when Luffy got serious, he speedily managed to free Tama from his mouth without much problem. But when he saw Tama’s damaged cheek, he got angry.

Finding out that Holdem had been using pincers in order to force Tama’s power to activate, Luffy is enraged and thus unleashes one of the best looking Red Hawk’s punch in the anime’s history. Luffy’s fiery display also has an emotional resonance with Tama in this moment as she has sudden flashbacks to Ace’s own fiery form. Here she sees the connection between the two brothers, and it’s clear Luffy is here to save her from her plight much like Ace promised to do long ago.

