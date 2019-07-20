One Piece Teases Otama’s Special Power

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is in full swing in the anime, and fans have already been introduced to a little of this new world. Luffy’s just getting started too, and he’s already gotten into some trouble with a chance encounter with a few of Kaido’s forces. But with this ruckus, fans were introduced the newest addition to the character roster, the mysterious young girl Otama.

In the plucky young girl’s first introduction to Luffy, fans got a tease of what seems to be a Devil Fruit power as she pulled off a part of her cheek and tried to feed it to a baboon guard in the hopes that it would become her ally as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After seeing Luffy take down Kaido’s forces and subdue two giant rampaging animals with his Conqueror’s Haki, she recruits Luffy into whatever she seems to be planning at the moment. Right after this, she dances around for a moment and says “Kibi Dango,” and pulls off a piece of her cheek. It becomes a little edible ball that she then attempts to feed to the baboon guard who almost took down Luffy.

She then throws the tiny ball into the baboon’s mouth, and soon after it’s tamed and even performs a trick by shaking her hand. She then proclaims she “tamed the savage wild baboon of the mountain,” and this suggests she was out to tame it from the very beginning in whatever plan she’s concocting at the moment. This is most likely how she befriended the giant lion dog, Komachiyo.

Although this was a good demonstration of Otama’s power, it’s not quite clear exactly if it’s a Devil Fruit power or not. And if it is a Devil Fruit power, what is it that allows her edible cheek to bring animals to her side? This will be revealed as the Wano arc continues, along with her plans to recruit Luffy in the place with a special someone.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.