One Piece Breaks Down Tonoyasu's True Identity

One Piece has revealed Tonoyasu's true identity and broke down what he truly means to Wano Country's history in the newest episode. The second act of the Wano Country arc has reached its climax as Shogun Orochi has officially set Tonoyasu for an execution. Wanting to make an example of him (believing him to be the secret thief Ushimitsu Kozu) following "Komurasaki's death, Orochi made sure to quickly execute him. But as Tonoyasu was placed on a cross for the public execution, the people of Wano began to recognize him not as the neighborhood goofball but someone they hold in deep reverence.

As Tonoyasu gets ready for his execution, he begins to think about the past and speak out against Orochi's reign as shogun in favor of the Kozuki Clan he used to serve. Because as Episode 939 of the series reveals, 20 years ago Tonoyasu was actually Shimotsuki Yasuie, one of the Daimyo who had served under the Kozuki clan.

As he was being displayed for the public, his bandana was removed and the people of Wano began to recognize him. Because they noticed that he was this former Daimyo, the Wano people started to get more fierce in terms of how they reacted to Tonoyasu's public execution. Tonoyasu himself starts to have a flashback about his time with Oden. He's seen chastising a young Oden for repeating the rumor that Tonoyasu (Yasuie back then) should be Shogun instead of Oden, and it reveals just how deep of a connection he has with the country.

As the Wano Country arc continues we have seen many of the older generation left behind by Momonosuke's group when they traveled through time. But Tonoyasu is much different than he used to be as in the past he's seen without the permanent smile that he and his daughter have now. He's also in a difficult position as his execution draws closer by the moment.

There seems to be a hope that he will be rescued by the Straw Hats in time, but there are some major obstacles in their path. It's why Tonoyasu has begun to use what he perceives as his final moments to drive the final wave of rebellion home across the country. But what do you think?

Surprised to see One Piece have another brutal execution on its hands? Do you think Tonoyasu will be saved in time? What do you think will happen after all of this breaks down?