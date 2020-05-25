Stunning One Piece Cosplay Puts Fem Spin on Trafalgar Law

✖

Trafalgar Law has debuted several cool looks over the course of One Piece, but this cosplay has given the fan favorite a brand new spin through cosplay! Ever since he was introduced to the series as one of the fellow members of the Worst Generation alongside Luffy and Zoro, Trafalgar Law has been one of the most crucial allies for the Straw Hats in the arcs since. The more we begin to learn about how he operates as a character, the more we begin to see how he relates to Luffy and the rest of the world around him.

Law continues to be mysterious as he is now in an alliance to take down Kaido alongside Luffy, but there are still a ton that we don't know about what makes Law tick. We've seen him play the coolheaded straight man to Luffy and the Straw Hats' shenanigans, but we've also begin to see new sides of the character through smaller moments.

Another good way to show a new side of Law is through cosplay, and one manages to do just that! Artist @sammyscosplay (who you can find on Instagram, Twitter, and many other social media and support channels here) shared a slick new take on Trafalgar Law with a female version of the character that would undoubtedly fight right into the world of One Piece! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammyscosplay (@sammyscosplay) on May 24, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Law's alliance with Luffy has gone to the next stage with the latest chapter of the series as they have now taken the fight directly to Kaido's home island of Onigashima. The anime has undergone a bit of a delay, however, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and there's unfortunately no word on a potential return date for it just yet. But fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for Law when the anime eventually does make its return! Especially if the character could debut as cool of a look as this!

What are some of your favorite Trafalgar Law moments in One Piece so far? What do you think will come of his alliance with Luffy and they take on the Four Emperors? What's your favorite Law look we've seen over the years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

