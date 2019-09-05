One Piece Reveals Bloody Aftermath of Hawkins vs Trafalgar Law

At the end of the day, the pirates of One Piece have some strange powers. Perhaps none are more strange than those harbored by both the pirate Hawkins and Trafalgar Law, who recently had a scuffle while in the country of Wano, the result of which has finally been revealed. One Piece has done a fantastic job of not only ratcheting up the tension during what may be the best arc of the series to date, but managing to juggle a slew of characters and storylines at the same time. So what was the final result of the battle between the teleporting pirate and the scarecrow?

Law was originally revealed to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, unable to lead his crew within the Worst Generation to a rebellion in the isolationist nation. Held under lock and key, he has managed to be released just days before the uprising is set to take place and after quite the conversation with Hawkins. With Hawkins defeated beneath Trafalgar’s blade, Law begins questions what happened to the “straw pirate’s” alliance with Kid and Apoo of the Worst Generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In facing off against Kaido, Hawkins revealed that the alliance was shattered and the trio simply were no match in attempting to take down the leader of the Beast Pirates. Kaido, who can seemingly only be injured by the sword that Zoro is about to acquire, does not find it in his best favor to kill strong opponents, but rather “to break them and bring them under his employ”, which is clearly what he wanted to do with Hawkins and his ilk.

As the current story arc ramps up toward a glorious battle royale, Law’s relationship with the Straw Hat Pirates will surely come into play. With Kaido and Big Mom deciding to work hand in hand in a brand new Pirate Alliance, Luffy and crew are going to need all the help that they can get to take down the biggest threats of Wano Country.

What did you think of the resolution of the fight between Trafalgar Law and Hawkins? Do you think Law actually delivered a killing blow to the straw powered pirate? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.