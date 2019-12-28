One Piece Creator Shares Original Post-Timeskip Designs of Trafalgar Law

Of the many, MANY pirates that have been a part of the Wano Country arc in One Piece, Trafalgar Law has managed to shine following the two year time skip that saw the Straw Hat Pirates becoming that much stronger. With Law’s powerful Devil Fruit ability that allows him to teleport opponents, and sometimes their body parts, to different areas, along with his remarkable swordsman ship, he still proves to be one of the deadliest pirates around in the dangerous isolated nation. Now, Eiichiro Oda has shared his preliminary designs for Law’s latest outfit following the legendary time skip!

Twitter User NewWorldArtur shared the first crack at Trafalgar Law’s updated design before Oda finalized the outfit and appearance of the Heart Pirates’ Captain, giving him a snazzy new look that would make him seem right at home among the cutthroats and mercenaries of Wano Country:

Trafalgar Law has mostly been clashing with the terrifying pirate Hawkins, who has the Devil Fruit ability to utilize straw to create deadly scarecrows to serve his needs, with his swordsmanship rivaling several other members of the “Worst Generation”. Law’s allegiances, in both the anime and the manga, are still up in the air with him leaning toward being a part of the revolution against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, taking up arms alongside Luffy and the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Law also had a role to play in the fourteenth feature length film of the One Piece franchise, Stampede, that saw nearly all the pirates of the world journeying in an attempt to find a lost treasure of Gol D. Roger’s. With his combination of teleportation ability and swordsmanship, Law continues to be one of the greatest pirates of his generation.

