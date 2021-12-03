One Piece Shares Cover Art for Volume 101

One Piece has revealed its cover art for Volume 101 of the manga! Both the anime and manga have reached some massive new milestones this year with the anime recently crossing the 1000th episode mark, and the manga crossing its 1000th chapter mark much earlier this year. The physical releases of the manga have reached their own impressive milestone as well as they crossed over the 100 volume mark with the previous release of the series, and now the 101st volume of the manga is getting ready to his shelves in Japan with a cover that’s sure to grab fans’ attention.

Volume 101 of the manga has now hit shelves in Japan, and with it, fans got a look at the intense cover art for the release that features the final members of the Straw Hats. The manga’s 99, 100, and 101 volumes had a special spread across all three covers that celebrated the huge 1000 chapters milestone with art that featured all of the Straw Hats alongside both Big Mom and Kaido. This time it’s Kaido’s turn with cool looks at Brook, Nami, and Franky. You can check it out below from the manga’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s going to be a while before Volume 101 gets an official release outside of Japan, but at least fans can check out the cool cover art for it ahead of time. The big reveal, of course, is the full in-color look for Kaido’s Hybrid Beast Man form, and it’s a good indicator of just how intense things have gotten on Onigashima throughout the manga since these particular chapters. The current run of the series is heading toward the climax of this major war, so there are even more intense things to come.

As Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series continues making its way far beyond the limits of that 1000th chapter, fans are beginning to wonder what could even be coming next after the fight for Wano. There’s a good idea of where with the upcoming One Piece Film: Red coming next year teasing a major role for Red-Haired Shanks, but it definitely makes the prospect of what else could be coming for the series in 2022.

But what do you think? How do you like the cover for Volume 101? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!