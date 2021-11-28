One Piece: Red Reveals Release Date Update

One Piece: Red has revealed a new release date update for all of the fans outside of Japan hoping to see the new film too! One Piece‘s anime recently celebrated crossing over a major new milestone with the release of Episode 1000, but that wasn’t the only thing to celebrate as alongside the episode’s release it was confirmed that the franchise’s next major feature film is already in the works. Not only that, but Toei Animation and Shueisha confirmed that this new movie for the franchise would be releasing in Japan next year.

One Piece: Red still has quite a lot of mystery surrounding about what to expect from its story, but the initial teaser trailer for the new movie confirmed it’s heading to theaters in Japan on August 6th. For fans outside of Japan, a new international version of that initial teaser trailer has been officially released and there’s been an update to that release information. It’s not a great update, however, as the film is currently being listed with a “Coming Soon” release at the end of that new teaser. Check it out in full below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Red might not have a concrete release window or date for its international release just yet, but the new teaser trailer and “Coming Soon” tease confirm that the film is indeed getting an international release in theaters in the first place. As for when fans might be able to see it outside of Japan, the wait will vary. In the recent couple of years, the gap between the initial film release in Japan and its international launches has been much shorter. That’s especially the case for worldwide franchises like One Piece.

This could mean that fans outside of Japan could end up still seeing this new film in 2022, with a release in the Fall or Winter, but at the latest will be an early 2023 release barring any major unforeseen shakes ups caused by the COVID pandemic. One Piece: Red is directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and original series creator Eiichiro Oda is serving as producer. It’s getting ready for its August 6th release in Japan, so what do you think of it so far?

What are you hoping to see One Piece: Red when it finally launches outside of Japan? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!