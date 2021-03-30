One Piece Debuts Kaido's Hellish New Form

✖

One Piece debuted a hellish new form for Kaido in the newest chapter for the series! The chaos at Onigashima continues to erupt as the Straw Hats have taken various small victories and losses throughout the climax of the Wano Country arc thus far. But while the rest of the crew is fighting throughout the island, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro are at the top of the dome together with an unlikely tag team with fellow Worst Generation members Eustass Kid, Killer, and Trafalgar Law. When we had last gotten an update, the five of them continued to struggle against Big Mom and Kaido.

Big Mom and Kaido's powers combined in such a way through this fight that the two of them have been overwhelming opponents. But at the same time, the two of them have been open to revealing just how much they are having with beating down the five rookies. When we had last seen the fight, there was a tease that Kaido would be finally revealed his full Man-Beast Hybrid transformation with his Devil Fruit and the newest chapter of the series ends with a full reveal of this hellish new look! Check it out:

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1008 of the series continues with small updates of the chaos throughout Onigashima, and this includes a brief return to the fight at the top of the skull dome. Unfortunately it's not a great update for our favorites as the five Supernovas are still having a tough time coming up with a way to defeat Big Mom and Kaido's tag team. Luffy refuses to give up, however, as he believes they are just as human as they are. But the cliffhanger of the chapter seems to disagree.

Eustass Kid comments that looking at both Big Mom and Kaido's now fully reveal Hybrid transformation is like looking at hell. But this in no way deters Luffy as he's still just as determined to defeat them as before. With Kaido's man-beast look giving his body more scales, claws, and even a tail, now he's going to be even tougher to land a hit on than before. It's like taking the toughness of his dragon form with the mobility of his human self, so it's likely to be very rough.

But what do you think of this full reveal of Kaido's full hybrid transformation? Curious to see what kind of boost this new form gives to his already powerful base form?