One Piece Fans Debate Who Will Die in 2023

One Piece's Final Arc is slated to continue in 2023, with Eiichiro Oda promising that this current storyline will be the last for the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to once and for all make Luffy's dream come true in becoming the new king of the pirates. While all of the Straw Hat Pirates were able to escape the fight against the Beast Pirates with their lives, this might be a different story in the Grand Line's final story as fans have started making predictions about which characters might bite the bullet this year.

So far in the Final Arc, no Straw Hat has died as a result of coming into contact with Dr. Vegapunk and the nefarious villain known as Rob Lucci. With Luffy using his Gear Fifth transformation in the fight against the leopard-spotted brawler, it seems that the Straw Hat Captain might be impossible to kill at this point, especially as during the encounter, he removed his own head and began waving it around in the battle. While the Straw Hats have survived some wild brawls, the Shonen series has seen some deaths in the past, with perhaps Ace and Whitebeard being two of the biggest examples of deaths not just in One Piece, but anime as a whole.

One Piece RIP

Twitter Outlet New World Artur got the ball rolling, as fans of the Straw Hats debated which heroes, or which villains, wouldn't be making it out of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen series alive when the Final Arc finally ran its course:

Who will die in #OnePiece this year? pic.twitter.com/ooQlL10Prn — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 2, 2023

