One Piece's Creator Reveals Interesting Info on Bounties

When you become a big enough name in the realm of the Grand Line, you're sure to eventually catch a bounty on your head, as each of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece have gained bounties that amount to hundreds of millions of "berries". The Straw Hats aren't the only ones with high bounties, however, as their allies and enemies have run afoul of the military, and recently, creator Eiichiro Oda shed some light on just how large bounties are factored into rogue swashbucklers.

Following the War For Wano Arc, Luffy and company certainly raised their awareness amongst the military, as the government organization was watching the events from afar when it came to the fight between Luffy's forces and Kaido's. As the Final Arc begins in the pages of the manga, the Straw Hats have become even more troublesome for the military, running into the legendary scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk, who has been dropping bombshells when it comes to how the Devil Fruits originated and how they can be duplicated in the world of the Grand Line. With the navy trying to end the life of Vegapunk, the Straw Hats are sure to fight numerous enemies as they attempt to end their journey with Luffy becoming the king of the pirates.

One Piece Bounties

In a recent question and answer session in the pages of Shonen Jump, which Oda has routinely taken part in over the decades of his career as a manga artist, Eiichiro was asked if certain pirates get higher bounties based on who they work for, to which he responded:

"Oh yes, they absolutely do. I mean, after what happened in Dressrosa, the Straw Hats and other gladiators got 50 million berry increases as a general rule, and the captains often get a bigger increase than the individual members. So you see, it's actually quite difficult to measure a person's strength by the amount placed on their head."

Luffy's current bounty is in the billions, though he has yet to hit the same heights as the likes of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. It will be interesting to see if Monkey not only becomes the king of the pirates when One Piece draws to a close, but will also net the highest bounty of any swashbuckler that has sailed the seas of the Grand Line.

