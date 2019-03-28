‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Bans NSFW Hot Springs DLC in the U.S.

Fans in Japan who pre-ordered One Piece: World Seeker were treated to a swimsuit pre-order bonus alongside a special DLC mission known as “The Phantom Remedy.” this later became available in Europe through the Ep!c Rewards Club, but fans in North America were wondering why they have not been able to purchase or access this special DLC themselves.

Turns out that it won’t be released in North America at all. Speaking with Twinfinite, Bandai Namco confirmed that this hot springs DLC mission will not be releasing on any format in North America. Twinfinite states that no further information behind the decision have been provided.

Though it has not been confirmed that the mission will be kept from North America due to any kind of censorship concerns, The Phantom Remedy mission involves Luffy gathering bottles in order to collect water from a mysterious hot spring that is said to grant youth. Each time he visits the hot spring in question, he comes across either Nami, Robin, or Tashigi bathing in the spring. Then finally, all three share the bath together after Luffy gets to more shenanigans.

Clips of the DLC mission itself (such as this one captured by PS360HD2 on YouTube) reveals the women in question wearing the same kind of outfits they often wear in the main series (or even less in the official manga). So while fans in North America won’t be able to play the mission, dedicated fans can experience it through other means if they wish to.

One Piece: World Seeker is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

