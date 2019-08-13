One Piece Fans Are Geeking Out Over Zoro and Luffy’s Reunion

After spending over 100 episodes apart, Zoro and Luffy have finally reunited in the anime during the Wano Country arc. This reunion is one of the many reasons fans were looking to Wano’s debut in the anime, and fans recently got their wish with the latest episode of the series. After surprisingly crossing paths in Episode 897 of the series, Luffy jumps into Zoro’s arms and the two are happy to see one another again.

Naturally, seeing this reunion has been a pretty big deal for fans as the anime certainly didn’t disappoint when bringing the two together after such a long time apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been geeking out over the moment’s littler extra details highlighting just how much Luffy and Zoro love one another after all of their adventures together. Both are instantly much happier when they spot one another, and though Zoro initially is surprised by Luffy jumping into his arms with so much force, he’s happy to see his captain again.

It’s been over two years since the two have shared the screen in the anime series proper, though they have been on adventures together through mini-filler arcs and the recent One Piece: Stampede film before this. It’s a big moment considering how much trouble they’re about to start, and one can say this is the real kickoff of the Wano Country arc’s action.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Luffy and Zoro’s big reunion and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Zoro’s Happy, so We’re Happy

ZORO REUNITING WITH LUFFY IN WANO IS THE HAPPIEST HE’S EVER BEEN OK pic.twitter.com/ZvdP7Z2mRX — ♡ (@aracelixluffy) August 11, 2019

A Familiar Reunion

Love it so Freaking Much

“So Pure and Beautiful”

ZORO AND LUFFY’S REACTIONS WHEN THEY MEET EACH OTHER AGAIN IT’S SO PURE AND BEAUTIFUL I LOVE THEM SO MUCH — bris loves jaiyee (@homounit) August 11, 2019

“One of My Favorite Things About One Piece”

Luffy and Zoro’s friendship is one of my favorite things about One Piece. pic.twitter.com/Gj3UnI1qKM — Avrey Wilson (@EonNite) August 11, 2019

“I Love my Idiots”

Chapter 824 —-> chapter 912 (about 120 episodes)

Luffy and Zoro hadnt seen each other in about 2 years time for us and they’re so happy to see each other



I love my idiots pic.twitter.com/tqDuAB93d9 — Zambino⚠️🔥 (@ZapZambino) August 11, 2019

“I Can’t Believe this is Real”