‘One Piece’ Teases Big Zoro, Wano Connection

One Piece‘s Wano arc is reaching a new phase in the manga, and as fans learn more about this mysterious world of samurai the latest chapter revealed a mysterious connection between this world and the Straw Hats’ own samurai, Zoro.

When Momosuke reveals a certain shout that Zoro taught to him, O-Kiku mentions how that call has a tie to a mystery group in the Kuri region and that it’s a trait Momosuke should avoid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 934 of the series, Momosuke is training his swordsmanship as he, Chopper, O-Kiku, O-Tama, and the amnesiac Big Mom are heading to Wano’s Udon region. He calls out “Sunach!” and O-Kiku asks him where he learned that call. Momosuke mentions how it’s a shout used by “foreign swordsman” and that Zoro taught him how to use it.

Zoro said it was a “charm to bolster one’s courage when it is in short supply,” but O-Kiku forbids Momosuke to use “Sunach.” She says it might just be a coincidence, but there’s a similar practice among the older Kuri sayings and it’s a call not meant for Momosuke’s Lordship to use.

She does not explain why she’s so adverse to this particular saying, but there’s an implication that it’s not a tie to a good group. The “Sunach” cry could mean a lot more than what Zoro said it means, and it could even mean something else entirely. Much of Zoro’s past has been completely shrouded in mystery, so this could even mean Zoro is from Wano.

The Whole Cake Island arc saw a huge focus on Sanji, and while the Wano arc has yet to focus its arc on one particular character, there could be a shift to a focus on Zoro. As fans learn more about this mysterious world, perhaps we’ll learn more about Zoro as well. At the very least, fans will find out what “Sunach” really means.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!