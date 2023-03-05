One-Punch Man Cosplay Unleashes Tatsumaki's True Power

When it comes to One-Punch Man, there is always one woman we can rely on to put Saitama in his place. The bald hero is oblivious at best, and his manners have led Tatsumaki to blow their top one too many times. At this point, their one-sided rivalry is just funny, and the two were made even more ridiculous recently when the manga teased Tatsumaki's teeny crush on the hero. So of course, fans had to celebrate the whole thing with projects and cosplays online.

As you can see below, one of the best tributes came from Instagram's Alice Dias. The fan, who has done a number of anime cosplays before now, felt the best way to celebrate One-Punch Man in 2023 was by embodying Tatsumaki. And now, the only thing this cosplay is missing is the heroine's flush over Saitama.

After all, the cosplay is simple enough with Tatsumaki's costume as her sheath dress looks like it was pulled from the manga. A bit of photo editing brings the heroine's psychic powers to life, and honestly, the true beauty of this cosplay comes out in its details. Tatsumaki's wig is styled just right, and their features are brought out with some impressive makeup. It captures the physic's doll-like features, so you can see why fans are so impressed.

If you want to check out more work from this cosplayer, you can find Dias on Instagram here. And of course, One-Punch Man is still putting out manga updates monthly thanks to Yusuke Murata. As for the anime, the show has released two season to date, and a third season was announced last year.

What do you think about this fan's take on Tatsumaki...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.