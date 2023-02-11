Overwatch 2 Reveals Free One-Punch Man Skin

Overwatch 2 players learned this week that they'd be getting a free skin from the One-Punch Man crossover when the event started in March, but at the time, we didn't yet know what that skin would be. Blizzard answered that question on Friday by revealing a new skin for Soldier: 76 that turns him into Mumen Rider, the hero who rides his bicycle around everywhere and is a trusty ally of One-Punch man himself, Saitama. Overwatch 2 players will get Soldier: 76's legendary skin for free during the event, but only if they complete its associated challenges.

Our first preview of the Mumen Rider skin for Soldier: 76 was shared on Twitter by the Overwatch 2 Twitter account in a look at what's to come in Season 3. Outfitted with his signature visor Soldier: 76 usually wears, the Overwatch hero has now been outfitted with the attire Mumen Rider wears including his green hat.

We don't yet know what those challenges will be, but hopefully they won't be too difficult this time. Some players felt the ones for the Battle for Olympus event were a bit too demanding, but Blizzard said in its end-of-season recap for Season 2 that it agreed some challenges were too challenging, so perhaps that'll be taken into consideration for whatever is planned for this March event.

While this skin will be free for those who complete the challenges, the one for Doomfist that turns him into Saitama will be a store skin as will the other cosmetics that are part of the One-Punch Man event. The Overwatch 2 team confirmed as much to ComicBook.com in our exclusive interview about this crossover while also explaining the reasoning behind putting these skins in the store as opposed to a One-Punch Man-themed battle pass.

One-Punch Man is the first crossover of this kind that Overwatch 2 has gotten, but what about future collabs? Blizzard told us it's not quite sure how often these will happen but that there's not one imminently planned for Season 4. How the Overwatch 2 team approaches future collabs will depend on how this one is received, but the developers stressed that they're taking a "cosplay" approach to these sorts of things to retain the looks and feels of the heroes that wear these skins.

You can watch our full Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man interview here.