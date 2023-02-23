One-Punch Man Reveals New Side of Tatsumaki Thanks to Saitama

One-Punch Man has officially kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed a new side of the Terrible Tornado as a result of their superpowered conflict! The manga is now in the midst of a new arc exploring how the status quo of the Hero Association has changed since all of the fights against the Monster Association, and it seems like psychics will be a major focus moving forward given a new group threatening the peace. This makes Tatsumaki and her sister Fubuki all the more important to what's coming next.

The previous chapters of the series have not only revealed this psychic group Tsukuyomi is starting to make their move now that the Hero Association has been weakened by all of the changes happening, but have also started a fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki as he wanted to keep her from destroying the new Hero Association base (his new home) with her wild power. But as the fight continues, it's almost as if Tatsumaki is happy that she's fighting against someone who can stand against her.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Happening Between Tatsumaki and Saitama?

Chapter 177 of Viz Media's release of One-Punch Man picks up shortly after Saitama manages to take Tatsumaki out of the Hero Association building, but he continues to not budge despite how much power she's using against him. Tatsumaki then boosts her power knowing Saitama could take it, and she forms an entire tornado with her abilities. This doesn't bother Saitama in the slightest as he's able to dodge everything she throws his way, and she just continues to power up more.

As the chapter comes to an end, Tatsumaki begins to smile and say that she can't "entrust" her sister to a someone she perceives as weak and slow. It's definitely a different kind of vibe than she started the fight with, and it's clear that like Saitama she's enjoying fighting against someone who can pose a real challenge to her. At the same time, it might be forming a peculiar interest between the two. But naturally, Saitama just wants to be done with it and go home.

How are you feeling about this fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki so far? Do you think she'll change more in her view of him? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!