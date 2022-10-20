One-Punch Man Celebrates Halloween With Spooky New Poster

One-Punch Man is back with a new chapter, and of course, fans are happy to welcome its October 2022 update. The series is still sorting through the aftermath of Garou's long arc, so that means the Heroes Association is taking stock of its best fighters. And now, the manga has gifted those pros a special Halloween tribute just in time for the season.

As you can see below, artist Yusuke Murata included the Halloween key art in One-Punch Man's new chapter. As you can see, the piece dresses up all of our heroes, and yes – Saitama is dressed up as a massive pea pod. Others like Garou are leaning into pop culture thanks to his Edward Scissorhands costume while Tatsumaki goes the classic route as a witch. So if you need any inspo for Halloween, you can take your pick from this poster!

ONE PUNCH MAN Illustration by mangaka Yasuke Murata in latest chapter pic.twitter.com/I2ZaNv2lOH — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 19, 2022

One-Punch Man Breakdown

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man or its history, the series began as a webcomic under the artist ONE years ago. The series was a huge hit with readers, and ultimately, Shueisha chose to adapt ONE's comic into a manga with creator Yusuke Murata. The serialized manga turned One-Punch Man into a global hit, and its anime solidified its reputation as a global giant. However, a weak second season left fans surprised as the anime moved from Studio Madhouse to J.C. Staff.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Artist and More Manga Favorites are Teaming Up for Marvel Comics Tribute

If you want to know more about One-Punch Man, you can find its official synopsis below. And for those wanting to read the series, you can find it up-to-date on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app.

"Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

What do you think about this Halloween tribute? Are you hyped for One-Punch Man season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.