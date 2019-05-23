One-Punch Man Artist Shares Special Bang Sketch

One-Punch Man has used its second season to place a spotlight on a number of characters new and old. With the threat of Garou, the sinister martial artist who sympathizes with the monster’s plight against the Hero Association, baring down on the city, Garou’s former teacher is attempting to stop him. Current S-Class hero, Bang, was the former teacher of Garou but now is attempting to put an end to his former student’s reign of destruction. Yusuku Marata, creator and artist of One-Punch Man, has added a new style to Bang’s repertoire.

Seen here hanging out with his brother, Bomb, the siblings are seemingly enjoying some downtime as Bang drinks a coffee and Bomb smokes a cigarette:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweet with the aforementioned artwork from One-Punch Man creator, Yusuku Marata, reads as such:

“From 25:35, TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, Nico Nico Live Broadcasting, This is a # 19 “S-class Hero” which has now been broadcast and distributed! Please take a look! The image is of the Bang Bomb brothers who got bots because their glasses got too bad. The next time they put on a suit for door painting.”

Bomb so far hasn’t had luck finding Garou in One-Punch Man’s second season so far. Despite being assisted by his brother Bomb and the lure of the “Super Fight” martial arts tournament, the elderly master can only pick up the pieces, finding aftermaths of Garou’s past fights. With the villainous fighter having taken out Tank Top Master and Metal Bat, to name a few, Bang and Bomb are in quite the hurry to shut him down.

Whether or not we’ll see a showdown between Bang and his disgraced disciple is certainly an event that’s been teased throughout this season.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”