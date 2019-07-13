One-Punch Man Shares its Own Mecha Twist on Dragon Ball’s Kamehameha

One-Punch Man‘s manga has reached an intense new phase as the Class S Heroes have been battling against the strongest monsters of the Monster Association. This has been an especially uphill battle for Child Emperor, who debuted a huge new mecha weapon in order to defeat Phoenix Man. But Phoenix Man continues to get stronger as the battle wages on, so Child Emperor had to use his ultimate technique as a last ditch effort.

But the neatest thing about this new attack, however, is that it bears a striking resemblance to Dragon Ball‘s famous Kamehameha Wave as it goes from wind up to full launch of the attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 98 of the series, Child Emperor charges his final beam attack – Millennium Emperor Nova. With the final seconds of his new mech suit burning down, he gathers all of the remaining energy into his hands and launches it into the sky like a Kamehameha Wave. This beam is so strong, it goes on for about 10 pages in the chapter and seemingly obliterates Phoenix Man.

Phoenix Man’s suit had allowed him to revive each time he took damage in a stronger state, but this attack proved to have too much energy for him to absorb and recover from. This beam blasted straight through the roof of the Monster Association’s base, and left a huge amount of damage on the surface. So, for all intents and purposes, it is basically a Kamehameha Wave considering the amount of damage it did.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”