One-Punch Man to End Garou Arc After 7 Years

One-Punch Man's newest chapter officially wrapped up one of its biggest fights in the series to date, and now it has been announced that the series will be ending the long running Garou saga after seven long years. The Human Monster Saga has been the longest running story in Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic so far as while it had first introduced Garou to the series, it all suddenly ballooned into a full war between the Human and Monster Associations. It all then led to a climactic final fight between Saitama and Garou, and this means the fight in general will soon be over.

Garou's involvement in the series really took a backseat for a while as the Monster Association then became the full antagonist while he was growing in his monsterization abilities. With the massive latest chapter released for the series, the fight between the two of them had now officially come to an end with an unsurprising winner winning in an unsurprising way. With the chapter seemingly bringing everything to an end, Yusuke Murata took to Twitter to assure fans that the Garou saga indeed will be coming to an end very soon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Murata had noted to fans on Twitter following the latest nearly 80 page chapter capping off Saitama and Garou's fight, the next chapter of the series will be exploring the aftermath of the Garou arc. Working towards this ending for seven years of serialization, Murata confirms that the arc will indeed be over soon as he promises fans that he will continue drawing much more. So while it's an end of an era for the manga itself, it thankfully does not seem like it will be the end of the manga's run overall as there is still much more ground to cover.

The series has lots of options to explore next as while the fight with Garou might have taken Saitama to a godly new level, the climax of the fight introduced the number one hero's one secret galaxy warping group that seems to be fighting some other form of evil. Garou's final possession seemed to tease there are some massive beings out there that could give Saitama even more proper challenges, and thus fans will still have even more of the heroes going forward.

