One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.

The newest chapter of the series has taken things to a huge new gear between Saitama and Garou as following Genos' seeming death, Saitama has now gone all out against an opponent that can truly handle his strength for the first time in quite a while. Because he's no longer holding himself back anymore, fans are getting to see how Saitama fights in this kind of godly new realm. In fact, it's leading to some of his wildest ideas in the series yet as he's quite literally tearing apart one of Jupiter's moons in order to keep catching Garou off guard.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 165 of Viz Media's official English language release of One-Punch Man picks up after Saitama and Garou's Serious Punches collide with a nuclear level explosion. Blast was able to teleport them to the far boundaries of Jupiter so they wouldn't destroy the Earth, and Saitama realizes that he can truly go out against this new fighter. But as he's burning with rage, he easily tears through each of Garou's space and time teleporting tricks (which he copied from Blast) and upon seeing that Saitama gets an idea of his own to trap Garou in space.

He grabs a piece of the moon they're on and completely flips it out of the ground (calling it the "Serious Table Flip") and follows it up by using Garou's opening portals to jump through them himself and punch Garou from many different angles. Dodging and weaving around all of the moon's rubble, he continues to strike Garou in so many directions that the fighter can't get his bearings. Saitama essentially makes it to where Garou can't tell his up from his down as he speeds up his assault.

With the chapter coming to an end, it's teased that Garou will be attempting to somehow copy Saitama's strength even more so and it just remains to be seen whether or not it works out.