Latest One-Punch Man Episode Leaves Garou Cornered by Group of Heroes

Garou’s days of hunting heroes appeared to be in serious jeopardy by the end of this week’s episode of One-Punch Man.

Early in the episode Garou wakes up, once again with no memory of getting knocked with with a single strike from Saitama. Still hurting from his fight against Watchdog Man, “The Monster” seeks shelter inside of an old warehouse, which turns out to be the clubhouse for young Tareo and his friends. After a light-hearted conversation between the two, Garou realizes that he was followed by the hero Death Gatling after waking up and is now surrounded by Gatling and seven other heroes — Stinger, Smileman, Wildhorn, Megane, Chain Toad, Blam-Blam and Shooter.

He quickly borrows Tareo’s Hero Almanac to try and learn more about each of the heroes, then instructs the boy to stay inside while he attempts to fight off the group. He seems confident a first, bragging that killing them would give him more than 100 kills, but he quickly realizes the group has a strategy of using different groups of heroes at different ranges to attack him no matter where he moves.

“At middle distance, Chain Toad and Smileman launch a ceaseless barrage of attacks…” Garou says in his internal monologue before getting hit by a pair of poison arrows. “But if I back off too far, I’m in Shooter and Blam-Blam’s field of fire. With Death Gatling on clean up, eh?”

He lunges at Megane in an attempt to use him as a human shield, but Megane quickly evades him. Garou then realizes he’s surrounded on all sides as the episode goes to credits.

“I don’t have the legs to break through them,” he thinks. “In the shape I’m in, I’d be a fool to think I can avoid all their bullets, arrows, and other weapons…”

The synopsis for One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong–even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”