One-Punch Man Cosplay Hits Back Hard at Garou

One awesome One-Punch Man cosplay is hitting hard and fast with a fierce take on the Hero Hunter Garou! The Human Monster Saga of the original webcomic turned manga series is one of the longest sagas to date. Beginning with the introduction of a new villain seeking to take out each of the strongest heroes, Garou, and suddenly turned into a huge new conflict between the full rosters of both the Hero and Monster Associations. It’s so long in fact that the manga adaptation of ONE’s original webcomic is still making its way through the climax of the saga with its latest chapters.

The more we get to see how Garou thinks and operates, the more layered he has become as a character. While he’s far from being a complete heroic figure, he’s also much different than when we first met him as an antagonist. Going through both a physical and metaphorical transformation through the course of the saga as monsters clash all around him, Garou could end up being one of the more critical characters for the future! Showing off just how important and cool Garou can be is artist @theyonndon on Instagram, who has brought the Hero Hunter to life with some fierce cosplay! Check it out below:

As Garou continues to change from his previous self with each new chapter of the series, One-Punch Man fans have begun to debate whether or not this was the right move for the character. It makes a lot of sense given that what we have learned about him teased that he wasn’t antagonistic, but merely loved the “wrong” side. Wanting to be like the monsters that he worshipped, Garou became a different kind of person when those dreams became a terrifying reality through his full monsterization.

But as the series continues, he’s now become one of the main allies left standing who can even stack up against the monstrous final threats still popping up in the manga. At the same time, fans just want to see his eventual rematch with Saitama to see if he can stack up to the series’ strongest fighter and we might eventually get to see this play out someday if everything falls into place. But it’s also probably going to end in one way.

What do you think? How do you like Garou in One-Punch Man? What kind of future do you see for the Hero Hunter?