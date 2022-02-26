One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Kicks Off Garou’s Redemption Arc

One-Punch Man has laid the groundwork for Garou’s eventual redemption with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga is now in the midst of the climax of the Monster Association arc, which is a branch of the Human Monster saga overall. This saga first began by introducing fans to the Hero Hunter Garou, and saw this new villain taking on all sorts of heroes before he eventually got wrapped into the Monster Association’s plans and became a full monster himself. But things have changed since then as Garou finally snapped out of his monsterization.

Ever since he snapped back into reality in the previous chapters, Garou has begun to fight more of the monsters. While he’s still very much antagonistic towards the heroes, these chapters have revealed that he’s actually moving more to the side of good overall. Utilizing all of the growth he had made through the saga thus far (and his connection with the young boy Tareo), it seems like the final moments of the newest chapter of the series has officially kicked off a full redemption arc for the Hero Hunter overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 155 of One-Punch Man picks up after Garou continues to fight against the two massive monster threats that revealed themselves in the previous chapter. With these threats also targeting the helicopter full of escaping civilians (which includes Tareo, as Garou spots), Garou jumps in to defend the helicopter in order to help it escape. He ultimately does so by making it to the helicopter and scaring them out of the area, and this marks him as a terrifying monster to the rest of the public.

But as the chapter comes to an end, Suiryu can be seen watching it all go down and notes that while Garou did indeed jump on the helicopter, he didn’t destroy it. At this time, Garou is not exactly a major fighter for the heroic side anyway, but this small indication is proof that somewhere along the line he has decided to put his monster self aside for what will ultimately be the greater good. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not it actually sticks in the long run.

What do you think? How do you feel about Garou possibly making a turn towards redemption? Do you expect him to go back to his full monster status when all of the bigger threats are out of the way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!