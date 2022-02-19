One-Punch Man Sees Saitama Take Out a Major Target

One-Punch Man just saw Saitama easily take out one of the major targets left from the Monster Association with the newest chapter of the series! The massive Human Monster saga has reached its climax as the final members of the Hero and Monster Associations are now going all out against one another. It has been a rough road for the heroes, however, as while they have been wounded to great extents the monsters are only evolving as time passes. This was the case for one of the wilder monsters needing to be dealt with, Evil Natural Water, in the newest chapter of the series too.

When we had last seen Saitama, he was still trying to figure out what exactly was going on the surface after being trapped underground all this time. During all of this, two new Dragon level monster threats had emerged and one had included the next evolution of Evil Natural Water as while it had been delayed before, the previous chapters revealed that it had fully merged with the ocean to become a much deadlier threat for any of the heroes to take down. Well, obviously expect for Saitama.

Chapter 155 of the series sees Evil Ocean Water making its move against Garou and the remaining fighters when a rescue helicopter tries to get more of the fallen heroes out of the area safely, and quickly after Saitama rushes ahead. Completely running over the surface of the water without any hiccups thanks to his speed, he jumps right up towards Evil Ocean Water’s “face” and lands a Serious Punch at point blank range. This sends a massive shockwave throughout the rest of the sea as Evil Ocean Water is split in half.

A nearby military carrier is stuck in the midst of it as they are almost swallowed by a massive wave. Saitama lands right on and digs his feet in. Without a foot hold he can’t carry it, so he instead uses the giant carrier ship as a makeshift surfboard to get everyone out of the wave safely. Saitama might be occupied with some of the other monsters for now, but since he’s back in the main fight it’s very clear that things will be coming to an end soon enough.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the Monster Association Saga fights so far? What are you hoping to see now that Saitama's fully involved again?