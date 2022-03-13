One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Unleashes Garou’s New Power

One-Punch Man has tapped into Garou’s full power with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! With the Human Monster saga reaching its climax in the final fights between the Hero and Monster Associations, Garou continues to be one of the most intriguing moving pieces. Fans have seen how his monsterized form continues to change his body at a rapid pace, but at the same time he has continued to break his way through it with the strength of his will alone. These two aspects have blended even further to take him to the next level.

The newest chapter of the series continues this trend as following his fight together with the pro hero Metal Bat (which was also growing him in a number of ways), Garou grows even stronger against the monstrous centipede with their fight continuing as well. These challenges have pushed Garou to the brink more so than any fight he has had in the past thus far, but through this adversity he has begun to shift around his own abilities as well. And as of the newest chapter, he seemingly has unlocked his power in full.

Chapter 157 of One-Punch Man picks up right after Garou throws the centipede’s core into space. He had thrown it into the sky at the end of the last chapter as part of his assault together with Metal Bat, and the centipede quickly gave chase. Garou climbs the side of the centipede just as quickly as it flies into space, and he not only catches up but gets there so quickly that he’s able to completely destroy the core and cuts the monster’s massive body in half with a single stroke.

Garou has a flashback to when he had impressed his former master Fang with his abilities, and through this realizes that he has unlocked his strongest self yet. Considering his monstrous new power a blessing, Garou then believes it’s a full evolution of the style he has been working towards through the entire saga so far. He stands victorious as the chapter comes to an end, and is now aiming to us this newly unlocked power on his next target. It just remains to be seen what that target also is, however.

