One-Punch Man Surprises With Garou’s New Team Up

One-Punch Man really took fans by surprise with an unexpected new team up for Garou with the newest chapter of the manga! The Human Monster saga has been unfolding in a wild new way as it eventually led to a massive clash between the Hero and Monster Associations. The latest string of chapters from the series have demonstrated just how much stronger each of the monsters have been compared to the heroes, but the momentum of the fight has swung back in the heroes’ director with some major hope provided with some new members making their way to the battlefield.

With the final monsters presenting an even bigger challenge than before and some new heroes making their way to the battlefield, the newest chapter of the series have seen Garou and the heroes scrambling to defend the survivors trying to escape the area. This ends up catching Garou’s attention more than ever before as he takes on the Sage Centipede, and in the midst of this fight surprisingly teams up together with Metal Bat after they reunite in the middle of the battlefield (much to either of their chagrin).

Chapter 155 of the series sees Garou chasing after Sage Centipede when the Dragon level monster tries to take out a helicopter full on escaping civilians (which includes the young boy Garou had bonded with before). As he chases after it, Metal Bat emerges from the rubble and attacks the monster head on. Metal Bat is angered over seeing Garou again (and against a Centipede, just like before), but Garou pays him no mind as he’s focused on taking the monster out.

The two of them argue over their intentions, but soon Metal Bat sees Garou defending the escaping helicopter from the monster rather than attacking him. Noting that Garou was a much worse person before he became monsterized, the two of them continue to argue while fighting against the Centipede. It’s a sign that maybe Garou isn’t as far off as he seemed at the beginning of all of this, and a surprising way to bring his journey full circle with the hero he spent the most notable time clashing with.

