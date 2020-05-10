One-Punch Man Artist Steps Out with New Genos Sketch

One-Punch Man is currently celebrating more notoriety than ever with a new live-action movie coming from the scribes behind Venom on the way, but the manga continues to impress thanks to the upgrades from series illustrator Yusuke Murata. Although there are definitely fans dedicated to series creator ONE's original webcomic take on One-Punch Man, it's no secret that the series really took off when it branched out with a manga take that had been licensed to territories outside of Japan. It has since spawned two seasons of an anime, and introduced fans all over the world to fan favorite characters like Genos.

Murata's take on the series is definitely a popular one thanks to the illustrator's eye for great character design, and this even comes through with smaller sketches. Murata took to Twitter to share a great new sketch of Genos, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, and even Saitama that emphasizes just how cool they can be.

This sketch actually comes from Volume 20 of the manga, which has recently started releasing in Japan. This volume has yet to get an official English language release (and is currently slated to hit shelves in the United States this July), so this sketch gives fans a preview of the kind of slick illustrations we'll be able to see in the volume.

Not only do the sketches on the inside have some coolness to check out, the recent volumes of the manga actually combine to form one giant illustration. Murata shared an example of what that would look like a few months ago, and this collage completes with Volume 21 of the series. It was a major undertaking that gives yet another example of why Murata is one of the more celebrated illustrators among anime and manga fans. But response to the anime adaptation of the series has been far less positive of late. At least the manga is still in tact!

