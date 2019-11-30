Latest One-Punch Man Volume Completes Manga’s Most Gorgeous Cover Spread Yet

One-Punch Man‘s one of the most beloved action manga and anime series, and while fans are appreciative of the work from original series creator ONE, much of the series’ popularity stems from its Shonen Jump adaptation with notable illustrator Yusuke Murata. Because of Murata’s intensely detailed work — which has been proven to work well with pretty much any series — One-Punch Man has taken on a whole new life. This makes the reveal of each new cover of the manga a big event with the latest release taking this even further by completing a gorgeous collectible collage.

Volume 21 of the series has released dropped in Japan, and while it was already awesome, Murata took to Twitter to reveal that the last three volumes of the series combine to form one amazingly crafted illustration for both the front and back covers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collage incorporates the covers and inside slips of Volumes 19 through 21 of the series. Put together sees a spread highlighted many of the S-Class heroes currently in action in the Monster Association saga. It might be tough for fans to display this illustration overall, but seeing this kind of awesome extra effort definitely will make buying new volumes of the series all the more enticing. There’s an extra bit of goodness with the back covers as well as some of the fan-favorite heroines take on some beachy bikini poses too. So there’s great incentives for every kind of One-Punch Man fan!

You can currently see more of Saitama in Viz Media’s bi-weekly manga releases and the second season of the anime series! Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”