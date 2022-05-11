One-Punch Man Reveals Garou's Most Monstrous Form Yet

✖

One-Punch Man has revealed Garou's most monstrous form yet with the newest chapter of the series! The Human Monster Saga has finally reached its climax as both Saitama and Garou have seemingly defeated the final massive threats from the Monster Association, and thus seemingly put a cap on one of the longest strings of fight in the manga to date. But as Garou has been evolving over the course of the arc and powering himself up with his new monster body, he is now testing how much of that new power can stack up to Saitama in the newest chapters of the series.

The latest string of chapters have been preparing for the full fight between Garou and Saitama. Although the two have crossed paths a few times over the arc so far, Saitama had so easily batted Garou away that it was not really considered a full fight between them. This has changed now that Garou has become a much more powerful version of his monster form, and he's stacking up against Saitama with a brutal onslaught. And as this fight continues, his monster body fully evolves into a much more terrifying look. Check it out:

shout outs to Garou's sick ass new monster form in #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/mI6PRLeAlS — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) May 11, 2022

Chapter 161 of One-Punch Man continues the fight between Saitama and Garou, but Saitama has been purposefully holding himself back because he can't quite understand why Garou continues to call himself a monster despite the fact he has been seen doing so many heroic things over the course of the arc so far. As Garou tries to unleash even more attacks on Saitama, he begins to evolve into his monsterization even further. Growing larger, spikier, and even grows a pair of massive wings, Garou is trying to push himself into becoming the ultimate evil that he's trying to boast himself as.

As the fight continues, it's clear Garou is becoming stronger and even more monstrous. But at the same time, Saitama is still trying to crack through that outer shell in order to somehow bring Garou back from the brink of this evil new form. We'll see how it all shakes out in future chapters, but what do you think? How do you feel about Garou's newest monster form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!