One-Punch Man Reveals Why Garou is Really a Hero

✖

One-Punch Man has been demonstrating Garou's monstrous new power in the latest chapters, but the newest chapter is teasing that despite all of this he might really be a hero at heart at the end of the day. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running arc in the series to date as much of it was seen in the fight between the Monster and Hero Associations. But now that it's all out of the way, fans are finally getting to see the long awaited fight between Saitama and Garou as the human monster demonstrates all of his new abilities.

As the fight between Saitama and Garou kicks off in full with the manga's latest chapters, Garou has been transforming into a more monstrous state yet as he becomes more and more frustrated with Saitama's overwhelming strength. All the while, Saitama has been trying to get to the root of why Garou considers himself to be a monster in the first place despite all of his displays of outright heroism. That's taken to a whole new level with the newest chapter as the more Garou tries to be evil, the more he ends up accidentally being good.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 161 of One-Punch Man kicks off with Saitama trying to figure out what Garou's end goal really is. Garou's been working with the heroes despite hunting them before, and Saitama's wondering why Garou keeps claiming an absolute evil despite how much good he's done for kids like Tareo. Garou refuses to relent, and thus keeps up an onslaught of even more monstrous techniques. Saitama pushes through all of them easily, and the more they fight, the more Garou ends up helping innocent people in surprising ways.

His destroying a building frees people trapped under it (for which they thank him), him slamming Saitama into a volcano ends up saving the people below from its eruption, and as a result Saitama notes that despite not wanting to, Garou ends up helping people. He's got good hero's instincts, and thus Saitama seems to have found his next goal in the fight with Garou as he tries to draw out this heroic side even more.

Garou has been demonstrating this more heroic side, but it seems like it's going to take a swift defeat in order to save him from his monsterization. But what do you think? How do you feel about Garou's current path to redemption? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!