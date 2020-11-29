One-Punch Man Artist Offers Update on New Chapter

✖

The artist behind One-Punch Man is affectionately known as a machine, and Yusuke Murata has earned the title given his work schedule. The artist is one of the most hardworking in the industry, and his updates never cease to amaze fans with their art. In fact, Murata has become one of the industry's must-watch artists thanks to their quality updates overall, and it seems fans will get to check out a new chapter of his shortly!

The update comes from Murata himself as the artist hit up Twitter to share the news. The artist informed fans that a new One-Punch Man chapter will debut shortly, and Murata even apologize for making fans wait so long for the release.

“I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. The latest chapter of One-Punch Man will be released at the beginning of the week. Please wait just a moment longer! Thank you in advance," Murata shared.

Of course, fans are eager to see what Murata has been up to as of late. The manga left off its new chapters in the late-130s but Murata has been known to re-release previous chapters with better artwork. For now, the jury is out on what will show up in this next chapter of One-Punch Man. But as long as Murata is overseeing the debut, well - fans known everything is going to be just fine.

Want to know more about One-Punch Man? You can read up on the series through Viz Media using its digital vault. You can also read up on its official synopsis here: "Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem — he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!"

Are you excited for this new chapter to debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.