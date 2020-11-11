One-Punch Man Season 2 Hits Blu-ray and DVD with New Trailer

✖

The time has come for all you One-Punch Man fans! It has a been a hot minute since the anime made waves on the media circuit, but the show's second season is changing that at last. After all, Viz Media just released the second season of One-Punch Man on Blu-ray / DVD, and there is a new trailer out to mark the milestone!

The heroes become the hunted! Is Earth doomed, or will Saitama save the day with one punch? One-Punch Man, Season 2, available now on Blu-ray/digital! pic.twitter.com/5PKjLU7wie — VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 10, 2020

You can check out the clip below if you feel like refreshing yourself on season two. This newest season follows Saitama and Genos as they are faced with a new threat like never before. When the Hero Association finds itself targeted, everyone is put on high alert, and the debut of the villain Garo only makes things even more interesting for Saitama.

If you want to nab this new season of One-Punch Man, you can nab the Viz Media release from a variety of partners. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and RightStuf all have the limited edition Blu-ray bundle on sale for about $70 USD. You can also nab the season digitally through venues like iTunes, Google Play, and more.

Need more information on this big anime release? Well, Viz Media has got you covered. You can check out the production details of this One-Punch Man season two bundle down below:

"Saitama, alongside his cyborg disciple Genos, is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero. But when a new friendship and interest in martial arts prove distracting, the Hero Association is left to deal with a sinister new wave of monster attacks on their own. To make matters worse, their heroes are being hunted! Is Earth doomed, or will Saitama save the day with one punch?

4-Disc Blu-ray and DVD Combo Pack, Episodes 13–24 in 1080p, 16x9 HD in English and Japanese Stereo Audio, English Subtitles SPECIAL FEATURES: 6 Original Video Animations, Clean Opening and Endings, Trailers"

What do you think about this launch trailer? Will you be picking up season two of One-Punch Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.