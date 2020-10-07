My Hero Academia Gives Izuku Big One-Punch Man Energy

✖

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Deku has put everything on the line in order to defeat the new inheritor of All For One in Shigaraki, and in doing so, has fans comparing his bestial energy to that of Saitama, the "hero for fun" who made One-Punch Man one of the most popular anime series in the world today! As Midoriya struggles with his mastery of One For All, the Quirk which he inherited from All Might, Izuku is going to have to learn quickly if he hopes to deliver the final blow to the leader of the League of Villains!

One of the biggest aspects of One For All in the latest chapters of My Hero Academia has been the previous wielders of the Quirk that now "live" inside of Deku, allowing him to access some unique new powers that give him a decent chance of defeating Shigaraki in a one on one battle. With a new ability in Black Whip allowing Izuku to unleash a torrent of new energy lashes from his hands, Deku has been attempting to combine all of his powers during the life or death battle that is currently taking place in the sky against Shigaraki.

A My Hero Academia Fan shared a hilarious comparison between Midoriya and Saitama via their Twitter Account, showing how the current protagonist of UA Academy is harnessing some definite "One-Punch Man" energy when it comes to his battle within the Paranormal Liberation War:

The fifth season of My Hero Academia will venture into the depths of One For All, with the cliffhanger for season four showing Deku wandering into his mental landscape and seeing a number of past wielders of the Quirk. Though we doubt that the upcoming season will dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc as of yet, there's still plenty of surprising battles and action sequences that are sure to knock off the socks of My Hero Academia fans who have been following along with the series since its inception!

