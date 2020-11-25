One-Punch Man Artist Hypes the Hero Association in New Sketch

✖

When it comes to One-Punch Man, there are few people who know the series better than Yusuke Murata. The illustrator is responsible for bringing the manga to life, and he has greatly expanded the story that ONE created so many years ago. Now, the artist is honoring the series with a special sketch, and it shows that no one can cover the Caped Baldy quite like Saitama.

Over on Twitter, you can check out the One-Punch Man artwork that Murata recently shared with fans. The artist said they drew up this black-and-white piece awhile back but never got around to posting it online. Now, that has all changed, and fans are glad for the surprise gift.

You can see the artwork above in all of its heroic glory. The artwork focuses on Saitama as the hero is centered in the middle with a fist stretched forward. He is surrounded by plenty of his comrades as Genos can be seen at his side. Others like Tatsumaki are also present, and most of the Hero Association's stars can be spotted in this impressive group shot.

If you are a fan of this artwork and haven't checked out One-Punch Man, then you can catch up with the manga very easily. Viz Media has the license for the manga stateside, and it publishes chapters in English for all to read. You can either nab print volumes from online retailers or read One-Punch Man chapter-by-chapter through the site's digital vault. You can check out the official synopsis for the series below:

"Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem — he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!"

What do you make of Murata's sketch here? Are you still keeping up with the One-Punch Man manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.