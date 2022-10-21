One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 Creator Will Release New Manga

One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 remain two beloved anime franchises thanks to the stories following Saitama and Mob fit to bursting with action-packed battles that are considered by many to be the best brawls in the history of the medium. With the creator known as ONE already having two beloved franchises under his belt thanks to these stories, the mangaka is looking to release a new manga series that will arrive next month in Versus, a manga that will have a premise that is sure to have some major life or death battles.

The new manga series, Versus, has a premise that will see forty-seven heroes picked to fight against forty-seven demons in a tournament arranged thanks in part to the universe's "Demon Lord", with the artist on the series chosen to be Azuma Kyoutarou, who previously worked on Tenkaichi and King of Fighters. The series will arrive in Shounen Sirius, with the first chapter landing on November 26th, and based on ONE's track record, it wouldn't be a surprise if this series would make its way to the small screen via a new anime adaptation at some point.

One-Punch Mob

The cover for Versus shows how deadly the battles are set to be, and considering how the fights in both One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 could routinely blow apart entire buildings, and sometimes planets, we're expecting plenty of action when it comes to ONE's new project:

(Photo: Shounen Sirius)

ONE's projects have quite a lot to look forward to as the third season of Mob Psycho 100 has just landed with a handful of new episodes following the young psychic, while One-Punch Man is looking to follow suit with the third season of its own that has yet to reveal a release date and/or which studio will be animating the hero for fun this time around. While Mob's story came to an end with the conclusion of his manga series, Saitama's story continues as One-Punch Man is still releasing new chapters, even with the fight between the hard-hitting protagonist and Garou already ending in an explosive conclusion.

Do you think ONE's upcoming series can stand on an even playing field with One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of ONE.

Via Manga Mogura RE